Insteel board declares regular, special cash dividends

20180311w_biz_tariffs

An Insteel employee measures the gauge of wire coming off a draw machine at the Mount Airy facility. The manufacturer's board of directors declared regular and special cash dividends Wednesday.

 David Rolfe, Journal

The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share and a special cash dividend of $2 per share, both for its common stock.

The dividend is payable Dec. 23 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 9.

“Following another year of record financial performance, we are pleased to return capital to our shareholders through the payment of a special dividend,” said H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive.

“This represents our sixth special dividend of at least $1 per share since 2016.”

