Insteel ends fiscal 2022 with 88% surge in net income

Insteel Industries Inc. finished fiscal 2022 with an 87.7% jump in net income to a record $125 million, although it had a slight decline in the fourth quarter.

Insteel reported Thursday that fiscal 2022 sales climbed 40% to a record $826.8 million.

There was a slight decline in fourth-quarter net income to $24.3 million, as expenses increased significantly along with net sales.

It was the only quarter during fiscal 2022 that Insteel did not surpass a quarterly net-income record.

Diluted earnings were $1.24 a share, compared with $1.28 a year ago. There were no average analyst estimates from Zacks Investment Research.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 21.4% to just under $208 million after reaching a quarterly record of $227.2 million in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, cost of sales rose 28.1% to $168.2 million.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's president and chief executive, said in a statement that the fiscal 2022 performance was "particularly gratifying in view of the difficult operating conditions experienced at times over the last 12 months, including raw material shortfalls, labor availability challenges and residential construction market weakness."

Insteel said it continued to benefit from widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs "due to a 26.1% increase in average selling prices from the prior year quarter (that was) implemented to recover rising raw material and operating costs."

However, the manufacturer said that "on-going weakness in residential construction activity, combined with the negative impact of inventory management measures implemented by many of our customers, led to a 3.7% reduction in shipments."

Woltz told analysts in July that "every plant location has its own labor market, and they're all in different states, but they're all strong."

"Nationally, I think unemployment is well under 4%. In our localities, unemployment ranges from a low of around 2% to 4%. And in some respects, it appears that work has become optional in some of these markets, and it's really difficult."

Woltz said Insteel has responded "by trying to adjust our work schedules to become more flexible and more innovative, and we've had success with that."

"We can expect to see some more of those activities, but I think we are experiencing the same problems that most manufacturers are experiencing."

"Investors have itchy trigger fingers when moving to a 'risk-off' environment," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

Insteel said capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were $15.9 million, down from $17.5 million in fiscal 2021.

The manufacturer had projected fiscal 2022 capital expenditures of $25 million before reducing it to $20 million in July “due to extended delivery horizons for certain capital equipment the company plans to deploy.”

Insteel is projecting $30 million in capital investments in fiscal 2023, "primarily to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business, to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as recurring maintenance requirements."

Woltz has said Insteel should gain significantly from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act “stimulating demand for our products beginning during the latter part of 2022 and gaining momentum during 2023 to 2025.”

Woltz said the manufacturer projects an uptick in demand during fiscal 2023 in non-residential construction markets during fiscal 2023, "which represent a substantial majority of our sales."

"Backlogs across our customer base remain solid, and third-party non-residential construction indices point to continued expansion."

"While weakness in the residential construction markets and heightened uncertainty regarding the future direction of the overall economy are areas we are closely monitoring, our strong balance sheet and flexible operating model position us to navigate any softness we may encounter.”