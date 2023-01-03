 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Insteel executives gain slight salary, incentive pay increases in 2022

H.O. WOLTZ III

Woltz

 David Rolfe

The top five executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received modest increases in base salary and incentive pay for fiscal 2022, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

20180311w_biz_tariffs

Insteel Industries Inc. of Mount Airy makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. It finished fiscal 2022 with an 87.7% jump in net income to a record $125 million.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, received just more than $2.5 million in total compensation, up 1.1%

Woltz' base salary rose 2.4% to $681,731. His incentive pay was $1.07 million, up 14.5%.

Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $650,001 on the date that they were awarded. He received $104,602 in all other compensation: $80,614 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; $17,130 in 401(k) matching payment; and $6,858 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.

The total compensation package for Woltz was listed at $2.17 million in the company’s summary compensation table, down from $2.42 million in 2016.

Insteel finished fiscal 2022 with an 87.7% jump in net income to a record $125 million, along with a 40% jump in sales to a record $826.8 million.

Insteel reported the CEO pay ratio for Woltz was $48 to $1 for an average median employee at $52,465.

An element of the federal Dodd-Frank federal regulatory act that went into effect in 2017 requires corporations to put a number and a dollar-to-dollar ratio to the annual total compensation gap between CEOs and their median employee salary.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. Median employee compensation factors in regular pay, overtime, bonuses, incentives, allowances and paid time off.

Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, received a 2.9% increase in base salary to $355,365, a 2.9% increase in incentive pay to $426,462, and total compensation of $1.12 million, down 9.5%.

Mark Carano, chief financial officer and treasurer, received a 1.9% increase in base salary to $351,731, a 1.9% increase in incentive pay to $422,077, and total compensation of $1.06 million, down 7.5%.

James Petelle, secretary and chief legal officer, received a 5.1% increase in base salary to $256,731, a 5.1% increase in incentive pay to $308,077, and total compensation of $759,142, down 4.3%.

James York, senior vice president of sourcing and logistics, received a 4.1% increase in base salary to $255,385, a 4.1% increase in incentive pay to $306,462, and total compensation of $754,832, up 5.3%.

Insteel will hold its 2023 shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road in Mount Airy. There are no shareholder proposal on the agenda.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

