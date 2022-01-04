Insteel executives gain small salary raises, hefty incentive pay hikes in 2021

The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a slight raise and a significant increase in incentive pay during fiscal 2021, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.
The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2021 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $665,769 in salary, up 1%. Woltz received incentive pay of $932,077 in 2021, up from $394,203 in 2020, none in 2019 and $849,423 in 2018.
Insteel said its top-four executives did not receive incentive pay in 2019 because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.
Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $600,027 on the date they were awarded. He received $82,784 in all other compensation: $59,199 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; $16,727 in a 401(k) matching payment; and $6,858 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.
The total compensation package for Woltz was listed at $2.47 million in the company’s summary compensation table, up from $1.97 million in 2020.
For fiscal 2021, net income was $66.6 million, up from $19 million in fiscal 2020. Net sales jumped nearly 25% to $590.6 million
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
Mark Carano joined Insteel in May 2020 as chief financial officer and treasurer. For fiscal 2021, Carano was paid $345,000 in salary, $414,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.15 million.
Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, received $345,385 in salary, up 0.8%, incentive pay of $414,462, and total compensation of $1.23 million, up 22.6%.
James Petelle, company vice president of administration, secretary and chief legal officer, was paid $244,231 in salary, an increase of 4.5%, incentive pay of $293,077, and total compensation of $793,125, up 33.6%.
James York, senior vice president of sourcing and logistics, became a top-five executive during 2021. He was paid $245,385 in salary, $294,462 in incentive pay and total compensation of $716,953.
The company will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
