Insteel executives gain small salary raises, hefty incentive pay hikes in 2021

The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a slight raise and a significant increase in incentive pay during fiscal 2021, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2021 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $665,769 in salary, up 1%. Woltz received incentive pay of $932,077 in 2021, up from $394,203 in 2020, none in 2019 and $849,423 in 2018.

Insteel said its top-four executives did not receive incentive pay in 2019 because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.

Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $600,027 on the date they were awarded. He received $82,784 in all other compensation: $59,199 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; $16,727 in a 401(k) matching payment; and $6,858 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.