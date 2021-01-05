Insteel executives receive salary raise, return of incentive pay in 2020

The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a sizable raise and the return of incentive pay during fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2020 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $659,423 in salary, an increase of 3.8%. Insteel said in Dec. 23 regulatory filing that Woltz would be paid $675,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.
Woltz received incentive pay of $394,203 in 2020 after getting none in 2019 and $849,423 in 2018.
Insteel said its top-four executives did not receive incentive pay in 2019 because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.
Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $599,995 on the date they were awarded. He received $17,952 in all other compensation: $10,032 in a 401(k) matching payment; $4,337 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; and $3,583 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.
The total compensation package for Woltz was listed at $1.97 million in the company’s summary compensation table, up from $1.77 million in 2019.
For fiscal 2020 that ended Oct. 3, Insteel reported net income of $19 million compared with $5.6 million in fiscal 2019.
Michael Gazmarian served as Insteel's chief financial officer and treasurer until he retired on July 31. He received $298,558 in salary, $152,981 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.07 million.
Mark Carano joined Insteel on May 18 and served as chief financial officer and treasurer. He was paid $132,692 in salary, $67,991 in incentive pay and total compensation of $402,394.
Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, received $342,692 in salary, up 3.8%, incentive pay of $175,595, and total compensation of just more than $1 million, up 9.6%.
Insteel said Wagner would be paid $350,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.
James Petelle, company vice president of administration, secretary and chief legal officer, was paid $233,654 in salary, an increase of 3.8%, incentive pay of $119,724, and total compensation of $593,677, up 23.2%.
Insteel said Petelle would be paid $250,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.
The company will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
