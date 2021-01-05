Insteel executives receive salary raise, return of incentive pay in 2020

The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a sizable raise and the return of incentive pay during fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2020 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $659,423 in salary, an increase of 3.8%. Insteel said in Dec. 23 regulatory filing that Woltz would be paid $675,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.

Woltz received incentive pay of $394,203 in 2020 after getting none in 2019 and $849,423 in 2018.

Insteel said its top-four executives did not receive incentive pay in 2019 because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.

Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $599,995 on the date they were awarded. He received $17,952 in all other compensation: $10,032 in a 401(k) matching payment; $4,337 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; and $3,583 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.