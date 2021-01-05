 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insteel executives receive salary raise, return of incentive pay in 2020
0 comments

Insteel executives receive salary raise, return of incentive pay in 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a sizable raise and the return of incentive pay during fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2020 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $659,423 in salary, an increase of 3.8%. Insteel said in Dec. 23 regulatory filing that Woltz would be paid $675,000 in salary for fiscal 2021. 

Woltz received incentive pay of $394,203 in 2020 after getting none in 2019 and $849,423 in 2018.

Insteel said its top-four executives did not receive incentive pay in 2019 because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.

Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $599,995 on the date they were awarded. He received $17,952 in all other compensation: $10,032 in a 401(k) matching payment; $4,337 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; and $3,583 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.

The total compensation package for Woltz was listed at $1.97 million in the company’s summary compensation table, up from $1.77 million in 2019.

For fiscal 2020 that ended Oct. 3, Insteel reported net income of $19 million compared with $5.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Michael Gazmarian served as Insteel's chief financial officer and treasurer until he retired on July 31. He received $298,558 in salary, $152,981 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.07 million.

Mark Carano joined Insteel on May 18 and served as chief financial officer and treasurer. He was paid $132,692 in salary, $67,991 in incentive pay and total compensation of $402,394.

Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, received $342,692 in salary, up 3.8%, incentive pay of $175,595, and total compensation of just more than $1 million, up 9.6%.

Insteel said Wagner would be paid $350,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.

James Petelle, company vice president of administration, secretary and chief legal officer, was paid $233,654 in salary, an increase of 3.8%, incentive pay of $119,724, and total compensation of $593,677, up 23.2%.

Insteel said Petelle would be paid $250,000 in salary for fiscal 2021.

The company will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News