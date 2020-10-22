Insteel finishes fiscal 2020 on strong rebound in orders, profit

A solid rebound in construction orders and shipments boosted Insteel industries Inc. to $7.4 million in fourth-quarter net income, the Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday.

By comparison, Insteel had a $1.8 million loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Diluted earnings were 38 cents, compared with a loss of 8 cents a year ago.

Sales jumped 21.9% to $138.2 million, as the company benefited from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.

Insteel said shipments were at a record quarterly level during the fourth quarter, up 27.7%.

For the full year, Insteel reported net income of $19 million compared with $5.6 million in fiscal 2019. Diluted earnings were 98 cents compared with 29 cents a year ago.

However, H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, continued to caution investors about the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to affect the company’s markets in the future.

"Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, we expect our financial results will remain vulnerable to uncertain market conditions depending on the strength and direction of the U.S. economic recovery," Woltz said in a statement.