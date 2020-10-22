Insteel finishes fiscal 2020 on strong rebound in orders, profit

A solid rebound in construction orders and shipments boosted Insteel industries Inc. to $7.4 million in fourth-quarter net income, the Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday.
By comparison, Insteel had a $1.8 million loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Diluted earnings were 38 cents, compared with a loss of 8 cents a year ago.
Sales jumped 21.9% to $138.2 million, as the company benefited from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.
Insteel said shipments were at a record quarterly level during the fourth quarter, up 27.7%.
For the full year, Insteel reported net income of $19 million compared with $5.6 million in fiscal 2019. Diluted earnings were 98 cents compared with 29 cents a year ago.
However, H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, continued to caution investors about the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to affect the company’s markets in the future.
"Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, we expect our financial results will remain vulnerable to uncertain market conditions depending on the strength and direction of the U.S. economic recovery," Woltz said in a statement.
"The latest forecasts for non-residential construction indicate a bottoming or modest improvement, but the sustainability of those trends is not yet clear.
"Public construction has not experienced the level of weakness forecast at the onset of the pandemic, although the impact varies widely from state to state," Woltz said.
Insteel reported that as of Sept. 30, it had no debt and $68.7 million of cash on hand.
Woltz has said Insteel “continues to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.”
In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
In April, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.
That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.
On June 30, a separate group of domestic producers of standard welded wire reinforcing products filed a trade case against Mexico.
Woltz said Thursday that both trade cases "have progressed favorably" during the fourth quarter.
"The PC strand cases are now scheduled to conclude during our third fiscal quarter (of 2021) and the standard welded wire reinforcing case is expected to conclude during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
"As with any litigation, we cannot predict the outcome, but we believe the facts supporting the cases are strong."
