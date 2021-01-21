Insteel has strong financial start for fiscal 2021; gains favorable ruling in global trade dispute

Another quarterly rebound in construction orders and shipments boosted Insteel industries Inc. to $8.1 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021 net income, the Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday.

By comparison, Insteel had a $555,000 in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Diluted earnings were 42 cents, compared with 3 cents a year ago.

Sales jumped 22.6% to $119.6 million, as the company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.

Insteel said shipments rose 21.6% year over year during the first quarter.

"We are encouraged by the resilience of our markets during the first quarter which is seasonally the weakest period of the year," H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Momentum has remained strong through the first weeks of our second quarter driven by solid demand from customers and substantial price increase initiatives, which are required to recover rapidly rising raw material costs."

However, Woltz continued to caution investors about the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to affect the company’s markets in the future.