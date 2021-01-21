Insteel has strong financial start for fiscal 2021; gains favorable ruling in global trade dispute

Another quarterly rebound in construction orders and shipments boosted Insteel industries Inc. to $8.1 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021 net income, the Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday.
By comparison, Insteel had a $555,000 in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Diluted earnings were 42 cents, compared with 3 cents a year ago.
Sales jumped 22.6% to $119.6 million, as the company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.
Insteel said shipments rose 21.6% year over year during the first quarter.
"We are encouraged by the resilience of our markets during the first quarter which is seasonally the weakest period of the year," H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Momentum has remained strong through the first weeks of our second quarter driven by solid demand from customers and substantial price increase initiatives, which are required to recover rapidly rising raw material costs."
However, Woltz continued to caution investors about the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to affect the company’s markets in the future.
"While our full year outlook for 2021 is cautiously optimistic, it remains subject to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 effects on the economy and related uncertainties with respect to funding availability for non-residential construction projects," Woltz said.
Insteel reported that as of Dec. 31, it had no debt and $50.2 million of cash on hand.
Woltz has said Insteel “continues to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.”
In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
In April, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.
That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.
On Thursday, Woltz said the International Trade Commission on Jan. 8 "ruled in our favor with respect to PC Strand trade cases pending against eight countries, resulting in the implementation of duties on their exports to U.S. markets ranging from 24% to 194% of value."
"We are pleased with this outcome and expect the duties to level the playing field with eight countries that had ignored U.S. trade law in recent years to the detriment of the domestic industry and its employees."
Woltz said final determinations against seven additional countries "are expected during our third fiscal quarter."
On June 30, a separate group of domestic producers of standard welded wire reinforcing products filed a trade case against Mexico.
Woltz said Thursday that "we expect final determinations in our standard welded wire reinforcing trade cases against Mexico before the end of the current quarter."
Woltz said Insteel is "hopeful that the new Biden administration and Congress are successful in negotiating an infrastructure initiative that would shore up confidence in these markets and address critical infrastructure deficiencies."
