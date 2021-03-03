Insteel rejoins New York Stock Exchange on March 17

Insteel Industries Inc. said Wednesday that it is transferring the listing of its common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange, effective March 17.

It will continue to trade under the stock symbol “IIIN.”

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company had listed on the NYSE from 1992 to 2002.

“The perception is that being listed on the NYSE means greater stability with its more demanding listing requirements and its role as the longer-standing and most-influential market in the world,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“The structural differences between the two markets and how they ‘make market’ really do not have any bearing on the reasons to buy or sell any particular company.”

