 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insteel rejoins New York Stock Exchange
0 comments

Insteel rejoins New York Stock Exchange

{{featured_button_text}}
INSTEEL WIRE PRODUCTS

Sales for Mount Airy-based Insteel Wire Products jumped 22.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

 Journal file

Insteel Industries Inc. completed Wednesday transferring the listing of its common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. The Mount Airy company will continue to trade under the stock symbol “IIIN.”

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement the company had listed on the NYSE from 1992 to 2002.

The company listed among the advantages of being on the NYSE "the unique market model combining cutting-edge technology and human judgment, an unmatched network of chief executives and business leaders among the listed community, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing, and core investor-relations services."

Insteel operates 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, primarily serving manufacturers of concrete products used in nonresidential construction.

"Insteel’s decision to transfer its listing to the New York Stock Exchange underscores the company’s commitment to industry leadership, taking its rightful place among our extraordinary community of NYSE-listed companies similarly focused on innovation and value creation," said John Tuttle, NYSE Group’s vice chairman and chief commercial officer.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro
Local

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas. 

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News