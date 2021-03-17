Insteel rejoins New York Stock Exchange

Insteel Industries Inc. completed Wednesday transferring the listing of its common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. The Mount Airy company will continue to trade under the stock symbol “IIIN.”

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement the company had listed on the NYSE from 1992 to 2002.

The company listed among the advantages of being on the NYSE "the unique market model combining cutting-edge technology and human judgment, an unmatched network of chief executives and business leaders among the listed community, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing, and core investor-relations services."

Insteel operates 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, primarily serving manufacturers of concrete products used in nonresidential construction.

"Insteel’s decision to transfer its listing to the New York Stock Exchange underscores the company’s commitment to industry leadership, taking its rightful place among our extraordinary community of NYSE-listed companies similarly focused on innovation and value creation," said John Tuttle, NYSE Group’s vice chairman and chief commercial officer.

