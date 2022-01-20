Insteel starts fiscal 2022 with nearly threefold jump in profit

Woltz said Insteel should gain significantly from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act "stimulating demand for our products beginning during the latter part of 2022 and gaining momentum during 2023 to 2025.”

Insteel said capital expenditures for the first quarter were $800,000.

It still plans to spend up to $25 million in fiscal 2022 including “expenditures primarily to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business, and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as recurring maintenance requirements.”

Insteel said it has arranged to purchase nearly $20 million worth of new equipment "to expand our capacity, improve quality and reduce the cash cost of production."

"We are still firming up schedules but expect most of these initiatives to come online during fiscal 2023.”

Woltz said Insteel still remains hampered by "inadequate availability of domestic hot rolled steel wire rod and persistent labor challenges. Both are expected to continue impacting our operations during the current quarter."