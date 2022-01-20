Insteel starts fiscal 2022 with nearly threefold jump in profit

A surge in non-residential construction and the ability to pass along raw material expenses boosted Insteel Industries Inc. to a record first-quarter net income of $23.1 million.
The nearly threefold jump in net income represents the fourth consecutive quarter of a major profit surge for the Mount Airy manufacturer.
Diluted earnings for the third quarter were $1.18 a share, compared with 42 cents a year ago.
Sales jumped 49.2% to another quarterly record of $178.5 million.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
The company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.
Another year-over-year financial benefit: Insteel's restructuring costs dropped from $657,000 in the first quarter of 2021 to $47 million in the first quarter of 2022.
“Our outlook for 2022 remains optimistic," H.O. Woltz, Insteel's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Private and public non-residential construction markets are robust today, and key leading market indicators are signaling sustained growth."
Woltz said Insteel should gain significantly from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act "stimulating demand for our products beginning during the latter part of 2022 and gaining momentum during 2023 to 2025.”
Insteel said capital expenditures for the first quarter were $800,000.
It still plans to spend up to $25 million in fiscal 2022 including “expenditures primarily to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business, and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as recurring maintenance requirements.”
Insteel said it has arranged to purchase nearly $20 million worth of new equipment "to expand our capacity, improve quality and reduce the cash cost of production."
"We are still firming up schedules but expect most of these initiatives to come online during fiscal 2023.”
Woltz said Insteel still remains hampered by "inadequate availability of domestic hot rolled steel wire rod and persistent labor challenges. Both are expected to continue impacting our operations during the current quarter."
"We turned to the international steel market to supplement domestic supplies of steel wire rod and believe our purchasing plan will fill the gaps that caused plant inefficiencies and customer service difficulties over the last three quarters."
"Our international sourcing strategy going forward will be influenced by the performance of our domestic suppliers during our second and third quarters.”
