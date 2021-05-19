Insteel, Surrey Bancorp declare dividends

The boards of directors for two Mount Airy publicly traded companies have declared quarterly cash dividends this week.
Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a dividend of 3 cents on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 25 to shareholders registered as of June 11.
Surrey Bancorp declared a 10.5-cent dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable July 9 to shareholders registered as of June 18.
Richard Craver
