Insteel, Surrey Bancorp declare dividends
The boards of directors for two Mount Airy publicly traded companies have declared quarterly cash dividends this week.

Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a dividend of 3 cents on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 25 to shareholders registered as of June 11.

Surrey Bancorp declared a 10.5-cent dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable July 9 to shareholders registered as of June 18.

