Insteel's second-quarter profit surges with uptick in construction orders

"Delivery performance by our suppliers may be unpredictable, which could lead to scheduling and operational inefficiencies as we seek to fulfill commitments to our customers."

Insteel reported that as of March 31, it had no debt and $58.9 million of cash on hand.

Woltz has said Insteel “continues to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.”

In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

In April 2020, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.

That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.