Insteel's second-quarter profit surges with uptick in construction orders

A continuing rebound in construction orders and shipments boosted Insteel industries Inc. to a near fourfold surge in second-quarter net income to $14.9 million, the Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday.
By comparison, Insteel had $4.36 million in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Diluted earnings were 76 cents, compared with 23 cents a year ago.
Sales jumped 21% to $139 million, as the company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.
Insteel said shipments rose 5.2% year over year during the second quarter.
"Looking ahead to the second half of our fiscal year, we expect solid performance given the favorable trends in non-residential construction markets, along with the usual seasonal upturn in demand," H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Woltz said that leading indicators in the private non-residential construction sector "are signaling a rebound in activity close to pre-pandemic levels."
"Public construction activity has remained resilient, which causes us to be optimistic about the demand environment for the next couple of quarters."
Woltz said Insteel "expects to confront extremely tight supply conditions and escalating prices in both the domestic and international markets for steel wire rod, our primary raw material."
"Delivery performance by our suppliers may be unpredictable, which could lead to scheduling and operational inefficiencies as we seek to fulfill commitments to our customers."
Insteel reported that as of March 31, it had no debt and $58.9 million of cash on hand.
Woltz has said Insteel “continues to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.”
In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
In April 2020, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.
That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.
In January, the International Trade Commission ruled in Insteel's favor with respect to PC Strand trade cases pending against eight countries, resulting in the implementation of duties on their exports to U.S. markets ranging from 24% to 194% of value.
Those countries are Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
Woltz said final determinations against seven additional countries "are expected during our third fiscal quarter." Those countries are Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine.
"Our success in addressing illegal trading practices should restore balance in our markets for years to come," Woltz said.
On June 30, a separate group of domestic producers of standard welded wire reinforcing products filed a trade case against Mexico.
