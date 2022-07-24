Institute finds health care systems' tax exemptions outweigh community benefits

The social responsibility index is perhaps the Lown Institute’s highest-profile review of not-for-profit and nonprofit health care systems and hospitals.

The institute’s focus is analyzing the socioeconomic impact of the systems and hospitals, particularly as it relates to the tax exemptions they receive compared with community benefits and the charity care they provide.

As tax-exempt nonprofits, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and their affiliated hospitals, enjoy wide tax benefits.

In exchange for providing community benefits, they qualify for exemptions on state and federal income taxes and city and county property taxes.

In many instances, the institute comes down on the side of the systems’ and hospitals’ community benefits falling short compared with their tax benefits.

“Hospitals receive tens of billions in tax breaks for maintaining their nonprofit status,” institute senior policy analyst Judith Garber said in a website posting.

“Given the opportunity cost of these funds — which would go to local schools, state social assistance programs and other government initiatives — it’s important to ask ‘How much are nonprofit hospitals giving back to communities?’”

Garber said that “if you ask the hospital industry, they claim they give back far more than they receive in tax breaks.”

“The American Hospitals Association recently reported that nonprofit hospitals give back nine times what they receive in tax breaks.’

However, Garber said the institute’s research has determined that nonprofit hospitals “spend $18 billion less than what they give in charity care and community investment.”

How can these two estimates be so different?

The answer, according to Garber and Dr. Vikas Saini, the institute’s president, is that the IRS “allows hospitals to report several different categories of community benefit.”

“But, not all of these types of spending are equally meaningful for community health.”

Garber and Saini said that most community members “imagine free clinics, food pantries, diabetes and asthma prevention programs, and the like” in defining community benefits.

“In reality, the majority of community benefit spending that hospitals report is for items that have little effect on community health: Medicaid shortfall, health professions training and research.”

“The fact that nonprofit hospitals care for Medicaid patients, train residents and conduct research is undoubtedly a social good.

“But to justify their tax exemption, the focus should be on programs that address specific community health needs, not on spending for the general good for which they are already being paid.”

Systems’ counterpoint

Atrium, Baptist and Novant have defended their community benefit reports by emphasizing their Medicaid shortfall, health professions training and research expenses.

For example, Baptist reported June 8 that its community benefits spending reached a record $611.2 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, up $15 million from the previous report.

For Baptist, community benefits involve uncompensated care, charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts.

Novant does not provide a comparable annual community benefit report. The most recent report for the system was released in June 2019 and covered fiscal 2018.

According to the Novant-commissioned study by the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy, the direct economic impact of the system on the Triad increased 20% over a three-year period to $1.8 billion.

Novant said its goal is to help communities and politicians at all levels better understand its overall economic influence.

Novant defines the Triad as including the Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, Medical Park Hospital and doctors’ offices, outpatient facilities, and imaging centers in a 10-county area.

Economic impact was measured using data provided by Novant for net operating revenues, salaries, wages and benefits, and capital expenditures for construction at all N.C. facilities.

The study measured Novant’s economic impact in three categories: direct, indirect (primarily suppliers) and induced (defined as revenue, wages and jobs generated by industry-to-industry transactions, as well as employee and supplier spending on local goods and services).

Hot-button issue

Meanwhile, hospital management pay has been a hot-button issue, particularly as Forsyth and Baptist have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.

Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

That includes providing incentive pay that approaches, if not exceeds, annual base salary compensation.

Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health care system.

Baptist has previously said that “the recruitment and retention of executives, who can meet the challenging requirements of the new healthcare, education, research and innovation environments while ensuring the continued success of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as the region’s economic driver, takes proven talents possessed by a small group of healthcare executives.”

For the 2020 executive compensation report, the Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation “must be considered ‘reasonable’ and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations.”

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”

Novant said the “complexity” of operating a 15-hospital network in four states “is taken into consideration by the compensation consultant and the committee when establishing its peer group.”

Folwell perspective

State Treasurer Dale Folwell repeatedly has called on state legislative leaders “to hold hospitals accountable for how they treat the most vulnerable members of their communities.”

Folwell has oversight authority over the N.C. State Health Plan, which has more than 570,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell has said that “from an economic standpoint, I have always been opposed to these multibillion-dollar corporations run by multimillion-dollar executives disguising themselves as nonprofits.”

“They are money management/real estate investment firms that have made billions of dollars off the backs of sick people who don’t want to be sick and are never told what their services actually cost.”

“The cartelization of health care in North Carolina into the hands of fewer hospitals has never been greater.”

Folwell has called on state Attorney General Josh Stein and the U.S. Justice Department “to start investigating the trade practices and cartel-like activities of these so-called not-for-profit organizations.”

“It appears that no one is holding hospitals accountable for the way they treat the poor,” Folwell said.

“Instead, North Carolina enables bad actors to pocket their tax breaks instead of paying them back to their communities. We must support the hospitals who do serve their communities and require the others to step up.”

The NCHA said that “we look forward to continuing to work with the state treasurer and others to discuss the true cost of providing health care in North Carolina, and how despite the billions it takes to provide high-level care, our hospitals and health systems continue to heavily invest in the communities they serve.”