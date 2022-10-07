 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Insurance commissioner sets hearing date for dwelling insurance rate request

Mike Causey, the state's insurance commissioner, said Friday he has set April 17 as the hearing date for the N.C. Rate Bureau’s proposed 42.6% dwelling insurance rate increase.

The bureau filed on Aug. 18 for two substantial increases in dwelling insurance rates to the state Insurance Department. The bureau represents all companies writing property insurance in the state.

Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties.

The bureau wants a 19.6% hike effective April 1 and a 19.2% hike effective April 1, 2024.

In December 2020, the bureau filed for an overall statewide increase of 18.7%, but a settlement was reached for an average rate increase of 7.6%.

