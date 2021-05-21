 Skip to main content
Insurer gains more time to respond to Novant lawsuit
Insurer gains more time to respond to Novant lawsuit

A federal judge has agreed to give American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. an additional two weeks, or until June 7, to file its response to a lawsuit filed in February by Novant Health Inc.

Novant took in February 2020 what it considered to be a proactive financial step — acquiring a COVID-19-related insurance policy to cover expected and unexpected expenses and losses.

The policy was with American Guarantee, a U.S. subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. that Novant has used in other policies.

There was a liability limit of $1.5 billion, and Novant said it paid $2.21 million in premium costs during the coverage period.

The decision appeared prudent considering Novant has reported at least $470 million in pandemic-related expenses and losses just from March through June 2020. Novant said all of its 15 hospitals and 700 operations have been affected directly by COVID-19.

Following months of inaction and claim denials by American Guarantee, Novant filed a lawsuit. It claims the insurer breached its contract, “acted in bad faith” and violated North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

