Integration expenses lower First Horizon's fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. reported Thursday a net income decline for the fourth quarter as it took another round of integration expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank.
However, the Memphis, Tenn.-based bank's diluted and adjusted earnings both exceeded analysts' projections for the quarter.
As has been the case for most national, super-regional and regional banks, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on bank profitability requires taking a quarter-over-quarter comparison as well as year over year.
Like most of those banks, First Horizon's fourth-quarter net income was down compared with the third quarter, and also down year over year.
Net income was at $219 million in the fourth quarter, down 2.2% from $224 million in the third quarter and down 6.4% from $234 million a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $260 million, compared with $275 million in the third quarter and $255 million a year ago.
The bank reported $41 million in merger and acquisition expenses in the fourth quarter worth 8 cents, down from $51 million in the third quarter that were worth 9 cents.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents per share, compared with 41 cents in the third quarter and 42 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were 48 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 38 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.
For the full year, First Horizon had net income of $962 million, up 17% from fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.14 billion.
"Our solid results for the quarter and the year reflect the underlying momentum in our balanced business model and attractive geographic footprint," Bryan Jordan, the bank's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Our continued focus on execution drove improved net interest income, further merger savings and revenue synergies and improved asset quality that more than offset the impact of expected fee income headwinds."
Jordan said that during 2021, "we achieved a number of critical merger milestones, successfully integrating key systems in preparation for the final conversion of clients and signage scheduled for February."
The bank reported having 7,863 full-time-equivalent employees on Dec. 31, down 119 from 7,982 on Sept. 30. It had 8,466 employees a year ago.
First Horizon followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks with having either a recovery to its loan-loss provision or a limited addition.
First Horizon had a $65 million recovery in the third quarter, compared with an $85 million recovery for the third quarter and a $1 million addition a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
The bank’s year-over-year financial comparison reflects the additional loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.
There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Loan revenue was $498 million in the fourth quarter, up 1% from the third quarter and down 5% year over year.
Fee revenue was at $247 million, unchanged from the third quarter and down 14% from a year ago.
The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $82 million, followed by service charges and fees at $56 million and brokerage, trust and insurance fees at $36 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $275 million on Dec. 31, down from $347 million on Sept. 30 and from $386 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.
The bank reported $1 million in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter, compared with $3 million recovery in the third quarter and $29 million a year ago for the same acquisition reasons.
CFRA Research analyst Alexander Yokum responded to the earnings result by maintaining his "buy" option "as the scale and synergies received from the IberiaBank merger of equals should outweigh declines in noninterest income."
However, Yokum did lower his 12-month share-price target by $2 to $20. He also lowered his fiscal 2022 earnings guidance by 39 cents to $1.51 "on lower fee expectations."
"In 2022, we see continued loan momentum with 5% to 6% growth. Credit risk quality was excellent in the fourth quarter, with near record low net charge-offs of 0.01% that should slowly rise in 2022."
First Horizon had $89.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, up from $88.5 billion on Sept. 30.
The bank spent about $152 million during the fourth quarter to repurchase 9 million shares.
336-727-7376