Integration expenses lower First Horizon's fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon had a $65 million recovery in the third quarter, compared with an $85 million recovery for the third quarter and a $1 million addition a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank’s year-over-year financial comparison reflects the additional loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.

There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Loan revenue was $498 million in the fourth quarter, up 1% from the third quarter and down 5% year over year.

Fee revenue was at $247 million, unchanged from the third quarter and down 14% from a year ago.

The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $82 million, followed by service charges and fees at $56 million and brokerage, trust and insurance fees at $36 million.