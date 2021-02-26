 Skip to main content
Investment income boosts Novant's fourth-quarter excess revenue
A major boost in Novant Health Inc.'s investment portfolio and a modest increase in core patient services contributed to a 66.2% increase in excess revenue for the fourth quarter.

Novant reported Friday having $368.7 million in excess revenue for the quarter, up from $221.9 million a year ago.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization such as Novant equates to profit in a for-profit business.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Core patient revenue was at $1.44 billion for the quarter, up 8.2% year over year.

Novant reported $222.8 million in “other income” compared with $122.8 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.46 billion, up 13.9% from fiscal 2019.

For the fourth quarter, Novant reported $245.1 million in investment income. That's up from $131.8 million a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $382.1 million in excess revenue, down 27% from fiscal 2019.

Novant, like most healthcare systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May. It also had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.

Core revenues were at $5.05 billion, essentially unchanged from $5.06 billion a year ago.

Novant reported $630 million in “other income,” compared with $379.5 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2020, operating expenses are up 4.5% to just under $5.15 billion. Salaries and employee benefits were at $3.08 billion, up 1.9% from a year ago.

Investment income was $201.8 million, down 46.7%. The system suffered significant losses in the first two quarters of the year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system listed spending $372 million on capital projects in fiscal 2020, down from $413.4 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. fiscal 2020 report lists service data for each of its N.C. hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Like most major not-for-profit healthcare systems in North Carolina, Novant's community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 32, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 13. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 66 in Thomasville, 40 in Brunswick, 82 in Huntersville, 119 in Matthews and 24 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 11,749 patient days, while Clemmons was at 4,597. That's compared with 24,259 in Thomasville, 14,538 in Brunswick, 29,956 in Huntersville, 43,326 in Matthews and 8,641 in Mint Hill.

There were 32,327 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 17,840 in Clemmons, 28,725 in Thomasville, 27,870 in Brunswick, 35,377 in Huntersville, 38,252 in Matthews and 22,251 in Mint Hill.

There were 3,010 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 3,584 in Clemmons, 4,773 in Thomasville, 4,806 in Brunswick, 5,347 in Huntersville, 5,397 in Matthews and 1,238 in Mint Hill.

