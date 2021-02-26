Investment income boosts Novant's fourth-quarter excess revenue

A major boost in Novant Health Inc.'s investment portfolio and a modest increase in core patient services contributed to a 66.2% increase in excess revenue for the fourth quarter.

Novant reported Friday having $368.7 million in excess revenue for the quarter, up from $221.9 million a year ago.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization such as Novant equates to profit in a for-profit business.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Core patient revenue was at $1.44 billion for the quarter, up 8.2% year over year.

Novant reported $222.8 million in “other income” compared with $122.8 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.46 billion, up 13.9% from fiscal 2019.

For the fourth quarter, Novant reported $245.1 million in investment income. That's up from $131.8 million a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.