Investment income continues to boost Wake Forest Baptist's revenue

Another strong investment income performance and an uptick in core revenues lifted Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to $388 million in excess revenue through three quarters of fiscal 2020-21.

Wake Forest Baptist’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9.

The highlights of the collaboration to date are the commitment for a second Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte and a $3.4 billion investment commitment in Winston-Salem.

Atrium said in February that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”

The system benefited again from the stock market’s recovery from the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment income through three quarters of fiscal 2020-21 was just under $179 million.