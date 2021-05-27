Investment income continues to boost Wake Forest Baptist's revenue

Another strong investment income performance and an uptick in core revenues lifted Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to $388 million in excess revenue through three quarters of fiscal 2020-21.
Wake Forest Baptist’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9.
The highlights of the collaboration to date are the commitment for a second Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte and a $3.4 billion investment commitment in Winston-Salem.
Atrium said in February that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”
The system benefited again from the stock market’s recovery from the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investment income through three quarters of fiscal 2020-21 was just under $179 million.
By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist reported a $79.4 million loss for the same period in 2019-20, much of which was reflected in a $71.2 million loss in its investment portfolio during the initial month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
When it comes to core revenue for the first half, Wake Forest Baptist was up 5.8% to $2.89 billion.
Patient-service revenue rose 5.1% to $2.54 billion.
That revenue source is in recovery mode after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The first-half revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $1.51 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $960.4 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $277.9 million from High Point Medical Center; $81 million from Lexington Medical Center; $69.6 million from Davie Medical Center; and $63.5 million from Wilkes Medical Center.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $185.1 million, up 22.6%. There also were: $82.1 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $30.6 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $33 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses were up 3.7% to $2.84 billion. Salaries and wages rose 3.9% to $1.25 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 9.8% to $595.7 million.
The system reported: an 8.3% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 28,541; a 15.4% drop in emergency-department visits to 131,368; and a 4.9% decrease in inpatient admissions to 45,681.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
336-727-7376