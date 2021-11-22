Investment income decline lowers Novant's excess revenue for third quarter

A sharp profit decline from Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio contributed to a 62.9% decline in excess revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Excess revenue was $73.8 million, compared with $199.1 million a year ago.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the third quarter of fiscal 2020 including the second full fiscal quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $29.2 million gain in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a $139.6 million gain as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
When it comes to core patient revenue, Novant had $1.81 billion for the quarter, up 25.1% year over year.
Novant reported $109.2 million in “other income,” compared with $103.7 million a year ago.
Expenses were at $1.66 billion, up 26.7%, which also reflected returning demand for electives surgeries and COVID-19 treatment costs.
Novant said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers “to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ...”
Non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure Novant can save room for emergency patients.
However, on Oct. 12, Novant said it would begin to resume some elective surgeries by the end of October.
Clemmons Medical Center performs a significant number of elective surgeries monthly. “All surgeries are proceeding in Clemmons since there isn’t currently a pause there,” Novant said in August.
When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $45.4 million in operating income, compared with $60.2 million a year ago.
The system listed spending $208.5 million on capital projects during the third quarter, down from $284.4 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
