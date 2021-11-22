Investment income decline lowers Novant's excess revenue for third quarter

A sharp profit decline from Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio contributed to a 62.9% decline in excess revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Excess revenue was $73.8 million, compared with $199.1 million a year ago.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the third quarter of fiscal 2020 including the second full fiscal quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $29.2 million gain in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a $139.6 million gain as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.