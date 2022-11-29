 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investment income decline sends Novant to bigger third-quarter loss

Not-for-profit hospitals such as Novant depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

 David Rolfe/Journal

Novant Health Inc. remained on the path to a significant financial loss in fiscal 2022, driven foremost by another quarterly decline in investment income.

The healthcare system reported Tuesday having a $145.08 million loss in the third quarter, compared with excess revenue over expenses of $69.33 million the previous year.

Excess revenue in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

Through three quarters, Novant's loss is $455.89 million, compared with excess revenue over expenses of $460.66 million during the same period in 2021.

In both instances, Novant was affected adversely by the overall stock market slump.

The investment income loss was $98.23 million in the third quarter, boosting the loss for the three quarters to $386.08 million.

By comparison in fiscal 2021, Novant had investment income of $29.2 million in the third quarter and just under $286 million through three quarters.

Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center currently issue separate quarterly and annual financial reports.

Atrium, Baptist and Cone also reported sizable investment losses during their most recent quarter.

Core financials

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had a $34.6 million third-quarter loss, compared with $45.4 million in operating income a year ago.

Through three quarters, the operating loss was $75.2 million, compared with just under $181 million in operating income a year ago.

In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Total operating revenue through three quarters was $5.36 billion, down 0.9% year over year.

Core patient revenue fell 3.3% to $4.89 billion. Novant reported $472.2 million in “other income,” compared with $355.9 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $5.44 billion, up 3.9%.

Salaries and employee benefits increased 6.1% to $3.1 billion, partly a reflection of Novant raising in January 2021 the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

The system said at that time that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.

Supplies and equipment expense were up 2.4% to $2.04 billion, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

Novant spent $327.9 million on capital investments through three quarters, compared with $208.5 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals through three quarters, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 31, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 15. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 57 in Thomasville, 50 in Brunswick, 92 in Huntersville, 129 in Matthews and 31 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 8,568 patient days, while Clemmons was at 3,994. That's compared with 15,550 in Thomasville, 13,572 in Brunswick, 25.145 in Huntersville, 35,285 in Matthews and 8,394 in Mint Hill.

There were 26,508 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 17,899 in Clemmons, 23,518 in Thomasville, 26,186 in Brunswick, 28,677 in Huntersville, 26,428 in Matthews and 20,889 in Mint Hill.

There were 2,511 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 3,036 in Clemmons, 3,665 in Thomasville, 3,959 in Brunswick, 4,815 in Huntersville, 4,510 in Matthews and 1,310 in Mint Hill.

