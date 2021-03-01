Investment income performance boost Wake Forest Baptist's first-half 2020-21 excess revenue

By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist had excess revenue of $58.5 million for all of fiscal 2019-20 and $4.33 million for all of fiscal 2018-19.

When it comes to core revenue for the first half, Wake Forest Baptist was up 4.9% to $1.92 billion.

Patient-service revenue rose 3.8% to $1.68 billion.

That revenue source is in recovery mode after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

The first-half revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: just more than $1 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $645.3 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $182.6 million from High Point Medical Center; $54.1 million from Lexington Medical Center; $46.3 million from Davie Medical Center; and $42.3 million from Wilkes Medical Center.

Gifts, grants and contracts were at $127.6 million, up 30.4%. There also were: $54.6 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $21.1 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $21.9 million from net student tuition and fees.