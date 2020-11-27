Investment income rebound bolsters Wake Forest Baptist to sharp excess revenue growth

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, bolstered by a strong investment income performance, reported Wednesday having $69.9 million in excess revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2019-20, Wake Forest Baptist had $11.5 million in excess revenue.
Wake Forest Baptist's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, with the highlight of the collaboration to date being the commitment for a second Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte.
By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist had excess revenue of $58.5 million for all of fiscal 2019-20 and $4.33 million for all of fiscal 2018-19.
The system benefited again significantly from the stock market's recovery from the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investment income was $48 million, up from just under $4 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
When it comes to core revenue for the first quarter, Wake Forest Baptist was up 3.2% to $926.6 million.
Patient-service revenue rose 4.3% to 824.1 million. That revenue source was down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $493.3 million from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $299.9 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $84 million from High Point Medical Center; $25.4 million from Lexington Medical Center; $22.7 million from Davie Medical Center; and $18.9 million from Wilkes Medical Center.
For the fiscal year, gifts, grants and contracts were at $51.3 million, up 7.1%. There also were: $214.5 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $9.4 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $10.8 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses climbed 1.7% to $904.2 million. Salaries and wages rose 2.9% to $409.9 million, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 11.5% to $192.8 million.
The system reported: a 3.1% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 9,167; a 16.2% drop in emergency-department visits to 43,752; and a 3% decrease in inpatient admissions to 15,556.
Atrium reported separately Wednesday its third-quarter financial report of $78.2 million, down from $731.6 million a year ago. It did not include revenue from Wake Forest Baptist.
Unlike Wake Forest Baptist, Atrium had a drastic year-over-year decline in its investment income, going from $481.8 million to $7.8 million.
Atrium reported $253.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus grants for the quarter.
In terms of core revenue, it was down 4.8% to $4.15 billion. Other operating revenue was up 2.5% to $512.5 million. Operating expenses rose 5.6% to $4.83 billion.
Both Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
The combined Atrium is based in Charlotte, with president and chief executive Eugene Woods remaining in both roles.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of the medical school, took on the additional duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.
Wake Forest Baptist’s physical infrastructure in Winston-Salem will remain mostly unchanged, and the combined Atrium is projected to expand in the downtown Innovation Quarter.
With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.
The initial goal was to open the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.
