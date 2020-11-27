Investment income rebound bolsters Wake Forest Baptist to sharp excess revenue growth

Atrium reported separately Wednesday its third-quarter financial report of $78.2 million, down from $731.6 million a year ago. It did not include revenue from Wake Forest Baptist.

Unlike Wake Forest Baptist, Atrium had a drastic year-over-year decline in its investment income, going from $481.8 million to $7.8 million.

Atrium reported $253.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus grants for the quarter.

In terms of core revenue, it was down 4.8% to $4.15 billion. Other operating revenue was up 2.5% to $512.5 million. Operating expenses rose 5.6% to $4.83 billion.

Both Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.

The combined Atrium is based in Charlotte, with president and chief executive Eugene Woods remaining in both roles.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of the medical school, took on the additional duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.