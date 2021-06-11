Investment income recovery boosts Cone Health's first-half financial performance

A strong performance from Cone Health's investment portfolio and the return of elective surgeries contributed to $107.9 million in excess revenue for the first half of its fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Cone reported $28.8 million in excess revenue in the first half of 2020.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the second quarter of fiscal 2020 including the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Cone's urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.
However, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Cone’s investment portfolio earning $7.31 million in the second quarter of 2020 even as the stock market tanked in the early stages of the pandemic.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Cone had a net gain of $90.35 million.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
Overall operating revenue was up 9.7% for the first half of 2021 at $1.26 billion. Core patient revenue rose 7.2% to $1.13 billion.
It had “premium” revenue of $82 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 8.5%. Other operating revenue nearly doubled to $64 million.
Cone said there was a 6.2% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $442.2 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31 to $15 an hour.
Overall expenses climbed 9.3% to $1.23 billion. Supply costs were up 8.9% to $247.7 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
Outpatient visits were down 13.4% to 412,513.
By comparison, inpatient volumes were down 1.1% year over year to 29,201. It reported 34,862 telehealth visits for the first half, compared with none a year ago.
Cone said it has received $26.6 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants for the first half.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 49.7% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 42.1%, the "other" category was 7% and self-pay was 1.2%.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
Cone said June 2 that it had ended its pursuit of being acquired by a Virginia health-care system following nearly 10 months of negotiations.
Cone and Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., issued a joint statement in which they said they “have mutually decided not to move forward” with the planned merger that was announced in August.
The announcement to end the acquisition talks is surprising given how long the two groups had been in discussion, and that they had projected a mid-2021 completion.
However, the systems had been waiting for the completion of a state Attorney General Office’s review of the acquisition that began March 24 and was set to end on April 14, but was extended to April 28.
Under North Carolina law, the attorney general reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation — like Cone — sells a majority of its assets.
Approval from Attorney General Josh Stein is not required, but the office can sue to intervene in this type of acquisition.
Cone spokesman Doug Allred said June 2 that the system didn’t have comment when asked about whether the pending attorney general’s review played any role in the decision.
