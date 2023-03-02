Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals for fiscal 2022, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 31, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 15. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 56 in Thomasville, 48 in Brunswick, 93 in Huntersville, 128 in Matthews and 30 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 11,382 patient days, while Clemmons was at 5,309. That's compared with 20,577 in Thomasville, 17,538 in Brunswick, 25,145 in Huntersville, 46,543 in Matthews and 11,075 in Mint Hill.

There were 35,635 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 24,214 in Clemmons, 31,943 in Thomasville, 35,100 in Brunswick, 38,947 in Huntersville, 35,500 in Matthews and 28,222 in Mint Hill.

There were 3,411 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 4,106 in Clemmons, 4,957 in Thomasville, 5,240 in Brunswick, 6,652 in Huntersville, 6,106 in Matthews and 1,818 in Mint Hill