Novant Health Inc. finished fiscal 2022 on a solid note as a recovery in its investment portfolio contributed to positive excess revenue for the fourth quarter.
Excess revenue in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The system reported Wednesday having just under $290 million in excess revenue for the fourth quarter, down 17.5% from a year ago.
Novant reported $173.2 million in investment income during the quarter, compared with $166.8 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to boost their bottom lines and help pay for capital investments.
However, the investment portfolio remained a significant drag on the overall fiscal 2022 financial performance, as Novant was affected adversely by the overall stock market slump.
There was a $251.1 million investment portfolio loss for the full year, compared with $452.8 million in gains in fiscal 2021.
For the full year, Novant had a $211.8 million loss, compared with just under fiscal 2021's $812 million in excess revenue.
Atrium, Baptist and Cone also have reported sizable investment losses during their most recent quarter.
Core financials
When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $157.9 million in fourth-quarter operating income, down 16% from a year ago.
Total operating revenue was $2.21 billion, up 11% year over year.
Core patient revenue rose 0.4% to $1.77 billion. Novant reported $441.4 million in “other income,” compared with $228.9 million a year ago.
Expenses were at $2.05 billion, up 13.9%.
Salaries and employee benefits increased 14.8% to $1.15 billion, partly a reflection of Novant raising in January 2021 the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.
The system said at that time that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.
Supplies and equipment expense were up 5.7% to $730.8 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.
For fiscal 2022, Novant had $82.6 million in operating income, down 77.6% from a year ago.
Total operating revenue was $7.57 billion, up 2.3% year over year. Expenses were at $7.48 billion, up 6.5%.
Novant spent $466.3 million on capital investments in fiscal 2022, compared with $288 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.
The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
