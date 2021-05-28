 Skip to main content
Investment income, return of elective surgeries boost Novant's first-quarter financial performance
Investment income, return of elective surgeries boost Novant's first-quarter financial performance

Forsyth Medical Center

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth (pictured), Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

A major boost in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of elective surgeries contributed to $185.68 million in excess revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

By comparison, Novant reported a $374.91 million loss in the first quarter of 2020.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the first quarter of fiscal 2021 including the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant's urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

However, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant's investment portfolio having a $403.57 million loss, as the stock market tanked in the early stages of the pandemic.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Novant had a net gain of $117.77 million.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

When it comes to core patient revenue, Novant had just under $1.6 billion for the quarter, up 30.4% year over year.

Novant reported $109.43 million in “other income,” compared with $105.28 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.55 billion, down 28.8%, which also reflected decreased demand for surgeries and other services.

Novant, like most health-care systems in North Carolina, had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.

The system listed spending $68.95 million on capital projects during the first quarter, down from $84.46 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. first-quarter 2021 report lists service data for each of its N.C. hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 42, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 14. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 63 in Thomasville, 47 in Brunswick, 93 in Huntersville, 139 in Matthews and 30 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 3,797 patient days, while Clemmons was at 1,267. That's compared with 5,656 in Thomasville, 4,261 in Brunswick, 8,337 in Huntersville, 12,512 in Matthews and 2,644 in Mint Hill.

There were 7,836 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 4,362 in Clemmons, 6,892 in Thomasville, 6,837 in Brunswick, 8,598 in Huntersville, 8,927 in Matthews and 5,427 in Mint Hill.

There were 779 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 958 in Clemmons, 1,284 in Thomasville, 1,279 in Brunswick, 1,401 in Huntersville, 1,397 in Matthews and 376 in Mint Hill.

