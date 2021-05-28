Investment income, return of elective surgeries boost Novant's first-quarter financial performance

A major boost in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of elective surgeries contributed to $185.68 million in excess revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

By comparison, Novant reported a $374.91 million loss in the first quarter of 2020.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the first quarter of fiscal 2021 including the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant's urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

However, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant's investment portfolio having a $403.57 million loss, as the stock market tanked in the early stages of the pandemic.