Investment income, return of elective surgeries boost Novant's first-quarter financial performance

A major boost in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of elective surgeries contributed to $185.68 million in excess revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Novant reported a $374.91 million loss in the first quarter of 2020.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the first quarter of fiscal 2021 including the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant's urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
However, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant's investment portfolio having a $403.57 million loss, as the stock market tanked in the early stages of the pandemic.
During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Novant had a net gain of $117.77 million.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
When it comes to core patient revenue, Novant had just under $1.6 billion for the quarter, up 30.4% year over year.
Novant reported $109.43 million in “other income,” compared with $105.28 million a year ago.
Expenses were at $1.55 billion, down 28.8%, which also reflected decreased demand for surgeries and other services.
Novant, like most health-care systems in North Carolina, had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.
The system listed spending $68.95 million on capital projects during the first quarter, down from $84.46 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
