Investment income, return of non-urgent elective surgeries boost Novant's second-quarter revenue

Another sizable uptick in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of non-urgent elective surgeries contributed to $205.66 million in excess revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

By comparison, Novant reported net income of $189.29 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the second quarter of fiscal 2020 including the first three full months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.