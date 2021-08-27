 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investment income, return of non-urgent elective surgeries boost Novant's second-quarter revenue
0 Comments

Investment income, return of non-urgent elective surgeries boost Novant's second-quarter revenue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Novant

Investment income and return of non-urgent elective surgeries boosted Novant's second-quarter revenue.

 Journal file

Another sizable uptick in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of non-urgent elective surgeries contributed to $205.66 million in excess revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

By comparison, Novant reported net income of $189.29 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the second quarter of fiscal 2020 including the first three full months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $139 million gain in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a $220.66 million gain as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

When it comes to core patient revenue, Novant had $1.89 billion for the quarter, up 52.9% year over year.

Novant reported $137.26 million in “other income,” compared with $198.21 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.7 billion, up 44%, which also reflected returning demand for electives surgeries and COVID-19 treatment costs.

Novant and Cone Health face a similar potential financial blow from Thursday's announcements to limit or delay non-emergency elective surgeries in response to the current surge in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Novant said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers “to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ...” Non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure Novant can save room for emergency patients.

Clemmons Medical Center performs a significant number of elective surgeries monthly. “All surgeries are proceeding in Clemmons since there isn’t currently a pause there,” Novant said.

Novant said the policy on non-urgent elective surgery will be reassessed weekly.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $67.42 million in operating income, compared with a loss of $31.31 million a year ago.

The system listed spending $140.5 million on capital projects during the second quarter, up from 68.95 million during the first quarter, but down from $183.71million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. second-quarter report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 33, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 11. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 63 in Thomasville, 45 in Brunswick, 89 in Huntersville, 126 in Matthews and 25 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 3,025 patient days, while Clemmons was at 986. That's compared with 5,754 in Thomasville, 4,070 in Brunswick, 8,120 in Huntersville, 11,452 in Matthews and 2,289 in Mint Hill.

There were 9,029 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 5,220 in Clemmons, 7,996 in Thomasville, 9,029 in Brunswick, 9,976 in Huntersville, 10,302 in Matthews and 6,540 in Mint Hill.

There were 875 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 1,000 in Clemmons, 1,348 in Thomasville, 1,357 in Brunswick, 1,401 in Huntersville, 1,457 in Matthews and 399 in Mint Hill.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News