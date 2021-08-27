Investment income, return of non-urgent elective surgeries boost Novant's second-quarter revenue

Another sizable uptick in Novant Health Inc.’s investment portfolio and the return of non-urgent elective surgeries contributed to $205.66 million in excess revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Novant reported net income of $189.29 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the second quarter of fiscal 2020 including the first three full months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $139 million gain in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a $220.66 million gain as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
When it comes to core patient revenue, Novant had $1.89 billion for the quarter, up 52.9% year over year.
Novant reported $137.26 million in “other income,” compared with $198.21 million a year ago.
Expenses were at $1.7 billion, up 44%, which also reflected returning demand for electives surgeries and COVID-19 treatment costs.
Novant and Cone Health face a similar potential financial blow from Thursday's announcements to limit or delay non-emergency elective surgeries in response to the current surge in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Novant said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers “to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ...” Non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure Novant can save room for emergency patients.
Clemmons Medical Center performs a significant number of elective surgeries monthly. “All surgeries are proceeding in Clemmons since there isn’t currently a pause there,” Novant said.
Novant said the policy on non-urgent elective surgery will be reassessed weekly.
When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $67.42 million in operating income, compared with a loss of $31.31 million a year ago.
The system listed spending $140.5 million on capital projects during the second quarter, up from 68.95 million during the first quarter, but down from $183.71million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as is typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
