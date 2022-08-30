 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Investment losses, higher expenses hurt Novant's performance in first half of fiscal year

  • 0
#Generic_Novant

The stock market slump in second quarter contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting a $356.7 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2022.

 Journal file

Another sharp decline in investment income, along with higher employee expenses, contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting Tuesday a $356.7 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2022.

By comparison, Novant had $391.34 million in excess revenue over expenses in the first half of 2021.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

Novant was affected by the overall stock market slump in reporting an overall $315.3 million investment income loss for the first half, compared with $256.8 million in investment income a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had a $40.6 million loss, compared with $135.5 million in operating income a year ago.

People are also reading…

In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Total operating revenue for the first quarter was $1.79 billion, up 4.7% year over year.

Core patient revenue fell 2.8% to $3.25 billion. Novant reported $308.7 million in “other income,” compared with $246.7 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $3.6 billion, up 4.1%.

Salaries and employee benefits increased 5.9% to $2.06 billion, partly a reflection of Novant raising in January 2021 the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

The system said at that time that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.

Supplies and equipment expense were up 2.4% to $1.34 billion, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

Novant spent $187.1 million on capital investments during the first half, compared with $140.5 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. report lists first-half of fiscal 2022 service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 32, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 14. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 59 in Thomasville, 49 in Brunswick, 92 in Huntersville, 131 in Matthews and 27 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 5,760 patient days, while Clemmons was at 2,446. That's compared with 10,721 in Thomasville, 8,846 in Brunswick, 16,685 in Huntersville, 23,705 in Matthews and 4,890 in Mint Hill.

There were 17,404 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 11,634 in Clemmons, 15,630 in Thomasville, 17,135 in Brunswick, 18,914 in Huntersville, 17,934 in Matthews and 13,653 in Mint Hill.

There were 1,634 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 2,055 in Clemmons, 2,484 in Thomasville, 2,633 in Brunswick, 3,163 in Huntersville, 3,027 in Matthews and 906 in Mint Hill.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert