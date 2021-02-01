ITG accuses company of infringing on Kool trademarks

ITG Brands LLC filed Thursday a trademark-infringement lawsuit against a California cannabis vapor company it accuses of using ITG’s Kool traditional cigarette logo without permission.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal district court for Central California against Capna Intellectual of Sherman Oaks, Calif. ITG is requesting a jury trial.

The Kool brand has used an interlocking “O” in its trademarks in its marketing since its launch in 1933. It said the interlocking “Os” represent Kool’s “fusion of tobacco and menthol.”

ITG says Capna’s use of the interlocking “Os” in Bloom “is a transparent rip-off of the Kook interlocking trademarks.

ITG said Capna is using “confusingly similar (interlocking) mark Bloom … Defendant’s conduct is likely to mislead the public and members of the relevant trade into believing” that the interlocking trademarks “are approved, sponsored or otherwise affiliated with ITG.”

Capna filed for trademarks for the Bloom interlocking logo in September 2019. ITG said it learned of the trademark filing in December 2020 and issued a cease-and-desist request to Capna.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.