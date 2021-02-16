ITG Brands' parent company plans to emphasize traditional cigarettes over next five years

ITG Brands LLC and the U.S. tobacco market and traditional cigarettes are expected to be key factors in the five-year plan that parent company Imperial Brands Plc unveiled recently.
However, electronic cigarettes are taking on more of a back-burner status.
Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.
Imperial chief executive Stefan Bomhard told analysts the manufacturer will continue to emphasis traditional cigarette sales in the U.S., as well as Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Bomhard took over as chief executive on July 1.
About 72% of Imperial's traditional cigarette sales come from the five countries, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S.
"Our new, detailed five-year plan sets out clear strategic priorities, which will drive targeted investment behind those markets and brands with the greatest opportunities for value creation," Bomhard said.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 from its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of Tuesday. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
Imperial reported in November that adjusted revenue for fiscal 2020 was down 0.1% at $105.85 billion.
"We have developed highly detailed brand and market plans to support this approach and will increase investment behind a focused set of operational levers to strengthen performance and unlock value," Bomhard said.
Imperial reported next-generation products sales were down 27% in fiscal 2020.
In response, Imperial wrote down the value of that business by $170 million.
The decline in sales reflected an overall industry slump in the U.S. related to tightened Food and Drug Administration restrictions on flavored electronic-cigarette products. Imperial includes heat-not-burn cigarettes in the next-generation category.
Imperial is "resetting our next-generation products strategy with a significantly different approach," which it said was "informed by consumer insights and validation."
With overall heat-not-burn traditional cigarette category still in its infancy stage in the U.S., Imperial said it "will focus our investment behind heated tobacco opportunities in Europe."
It plans to continue investing in blu eCigs, while also emphasizing Europe for its oral nicotine products.
"Our aim is to develop a sustainable NGP business that supports our (Environmental, Social and Corporate guidance) agenda by making a meaningful contribution to harm reduction," Bomhard said.
Bomhard has said part of the underperformance with next-generation products was introducing too many products in the marketplace without enough consumer feedback prior to launch.
"We have put the consumer at the center of everything we do and are beginning to reshape our culture to support the new strategy," Bomhard said.
"This will improve our ways of working and create an agile, collaborative and performance-based business that will deliver a stronger, more consistent performance."
The five-year plan includes what Imperial referred to as "improving our ways of working."
"Rewards and incentives will be aligned to reinforce performance and delivery of the Group objectives," Bomhard said. "This is already being reinforced through senior monthly performance reviews."
Bomhard said that surplus capital returns to shareholders "would be considered once target leverage has been achieved."
"Our strong cash characteristics support additional capital returns via share buybacks and/or special dividends.
"We will adopt a disciplined approach to optimizing these surplus returns subject to market conditions such as valuation at that time."
336-727-7376