ITG Brands' parent company plans to emphasize traditional cigarettes over next five years

ITG Brands LLC and the U.S. tobacco market and traditional cigarettes are expected to be key factors in the five-year plan that parent company Imperial Brands Plc unveiled recently.

However, electronic cigarettes are taking on more of a back-burner status.

Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

Imperial chief executive Stefan Bomhard told analysts the manufacturer will continue to emphasis traditional cigarette sales in the U.S., as well as Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Bomhard took over as chief executive on July 1.

About 72% of Imperial's traditional cigarette sales come from the five countries, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S.

"Our new, detailed five-year plan sets out clear strategic priorities, which will drive targeted investment behind those markets and brands with the greatest opportunities for value creation," Bomhard said.