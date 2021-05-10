ITG Brands promoting sales official to chief executive, president roles

ITG Brands LLC has named its fourth chief executive and president since its formation in July 2015 with the promotion of Kim Reed, effective June 1.

Reed takes over from Oliver Kutz at the Greensboro-based subsidiary of Imperial Brands Plc., which is the third largest U.S. tobacco manufacturer.

Kutz will have served in both ITG roles for about two years. He is being transferred to serving as cluster general manager for Imperial's Central Europe and Ukraine business units in what Imperial called "a planned transition."

Reed has served as ITG's vice president of sales and a member of the company's leadership team since 2019.

Dominic Brisby, Imperial's director for its Amercias, Africa, Asia and Australia divisions, said in a statement that Reed "has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods sector and a demonstrated record of success in both sales and executive leadership."

"Kim has expertly led the largest sales transformation in ITG Brands' history and is the perfect steward for the continued success of Imperial's largest market."

Reed said she is "excited to engage across all aspects of the business and build upon our existing momentum to further accelerate growth."