ITG Brands promoting sales official to chief executive, president roles

ITG Brands LLC has named its fourth chief executive and president since its formation in July 2015 with the promotion of Kim Reed, effective June 1.
Reed takes over from Oliver Kutz at the Greensboro-based subsidiary of Imperial Brands Plc., which is the third largest U.S. tobacco manufacturer.
Kutz will have served in both ITG roles for about two years. He is being transferred to serving as cluster general manager for Imperial's Central Europe and Ukraine business units in what Imperial called "a planned transition."
Reed has served as ITG's vice president of sales and a member of the company's leadership team since 2019.
Dominic Brisby, Imperial's director for its Amercias, Africa, Asia and Australia divisions, said in a statement that Reed "has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods sector and a demonstrated record of success in both sales and executive leadership."
"Kim has expertly led the largest sales transformation in ITG Brands' history and is the perfect steward for the continued success of Imperial's largest market."
Reed said she is "excited to engage across all aspects of the business and build upon our existing momentum to further accelerate growth."
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of Tuesday.
Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
When Reynolds announced plans in 2014 to spend $29.25 billion to buy rival Lorillard, essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport, a key part of the deal was Imperial agreeing to pay $7.1 billion for the rest of Lorillard.
Reynolds and Lorillard sold Imperial the cigarette brands of Kool, Salem and Winston from Reynolds and Maverick from Lorillard, as well as Lorillard’s blu eCigs electronic cigarette brand.
ITG’s portfolio also includes USA Gold traditional cigarettes and Dutch Masters, Backwoods and Phillies cigars.
The divestiture goal was bolstering Imperial enough to convince the Federal Trade Commission that it would be a competitive No. 3 U.S. manufacturer, raising it from a 3% market share to at least 10.3%.
The latest Nielsen convenience store data has ITG at 7.3% market share.
Imperial chief executive Stefan Bomhard told analysts in March that the manufacturer will continue to emphasis traditional cigarette sales in the U.S., as well as Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Bomhard took over as chief executive on July 1.
About 72% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales come from the five countries.
