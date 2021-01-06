J.C. Penney closing Statesville fabrication center

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is closing a fabrication center in Statesville, affecting 65 employees, according to a WARN notice to the N.C. Commerce Department.

The notice was filed Dec. 28 and posted Wednesday by the department. The effective date of the notice is Feb. 27 with jobs being eliminated by March 13.

According to a company statement, the closing is tied to eliminating its In-Home Custom Window business. The company said it will fulfill orders through Jan. 31.

The company said it will continue to offer other home furnishings in stores and on its website.

The center is a tenant in the 595,000-square-foot warehouse at 1634 Salisbury Road. J.C. Penney said its distribution center will remain open.

