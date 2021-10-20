JAB Holdings affiliate plans to buy pet insurer

JAB Holdings, the parent company of Krispy Kreme Inc., said Tuesday that its Independence Pet Holdings insurance platform plans to acquire pet insurer Figo.

As part of the agreement, the shareholders of Figo will roll a portion of their proceeds into PetPartners, the consumer-facing portion of JAB’s pet-insurance platform. Figo would become a wholly owned subsidiary of PetPartners.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year. Figo was founded in 2015.

The planned acquisition follows JAB’s acquisitions of Independence Holding Co.’s pet-insurance business, which PetPartners, and IHC’s pet-insurance underwriting business, Independence American Insurance Co.

The JAB acquisition of PetPartners closed in June. The closing of the Independence American transaction is expected later this year.

