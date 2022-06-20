JAB Holdings expands pet insurance platform

JAB Holdings, the parent company of Krispy Kreme Inc., said Monday its pet insurance division will pay about $1.4 billion for Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth Inc. from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Fairfax will receive $1.15 billion in cash in the transaction, while it has agreed to invest $200 million in JCP V, JAB’s latest consumer fund.

C&F Pet insures more than 500,000 pets and markets or serves as underwriter for numerous brands, including ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, 24Petprotect, Hartville Pet Insurance, Spot Insurance Services and Pumpkin Insurance Services.

It also insures PetCoach LLC, the provider of Petco pet insurance plans in the United States and Pets Plus Us in Canada. Pethealth provides well-being and safety solutions to shelters and pet parents under the 24Pet brand, which includes the 24Petwatch Registry with more than 20 million registered pets.

JAB said its combined global pet insurance and ecosystem platform will have gross written premiums and pet health services revenues of more than $1.2 billion by 2023, insuring more than 2.1 million pets.

In December, JAB closed on its Independence Pet Holdings insurance platform acquiring pet insurer Figo, which was made part of PetPartners, the consumer-facing portion of JAB’s pet-insurance platform.

