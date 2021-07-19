 Skip to main content
Jamestown retail property sells for $2.5 million
Jamestown retail property sells for $2.5 million

A New York group has spent $2.5 million to purchase a four-acre tract in Jamestown that has Abu Rugs & Home as a tenant.

According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing, the buyer of the property at 5626 Riverdale Drive is 5626 Riverdale LLC of Dover Plans, N.Y.

The seller is Gref Riverdale LLC, an affiliate of GreenLake Asset Management LLC of South Pasadana, Calif.

Breaking News