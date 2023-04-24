Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a full-service wealth management, capital markets and asset management firm, has combined its Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Pinehurst offices into what its Central North Carolina complex.

The three offices all opened within the past 12 months.

The firm has two employees at its 4505 Country Club Road, Suite 200, office in Winston-Salem, three at its 125 Fox Hollow Road, Suite 104, office in Pinehurst and four at its 701 Green Valley Road, Suite 301, office in Greensboro.

Robert Rose, an executive vice president for wealth management, will serve as the complex’s manager. Rose joined Janney in December from Truist Financial Corp. and leads RLR Wealth Management in Greensboro.