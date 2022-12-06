 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Japanese wood product company plans Archdale plant

  • 0

Sumitomo Forestry America Inc., a Japanese-based housing and wood products, said Tuesday it will create 129 jobs in Archdale as part of new wholly owned subsidiary establishing a manufacturing facility. The company plans to spend $19.5 million on capital investments.

Sumitomo Forestry America is owned by Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., founded in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo

The plant will contain a component manufacturing and distribution facility to produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential housing and wooden commercial and multi-family buildings.

Another wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, will help develop and build the new production facility.

The average annual salary will be $45,782, compared with the current average wage in Randolph County of $40,552.

People are also reading…

The company has been made eligible for up to $695,000 in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the Job Development Investment Grant.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert