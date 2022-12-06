Japanese wood product company plans Archdale plant

Sumitomo Forestry America Inc., a Japanese-based housing and wood products, said Tuesday it will create 129 jobs in Archdale as part of new wholly owned subsidiary establishing a manufacturing facility. The company plans to spend $19.5 million on capital investments.

Sumitomo Forestry America is owned by Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., founded in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo

The plant will contain a component manufacturing and distribution facility to produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential housing and wooden commercial and multi-family buildings.

Another wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, will help develop and build the new production facility.

The average annual salary will be $45,782, compared with the current average wage in Randolph County of $40,552.

The company has been made eligible for up to $695,000 in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the Job Development Investment Grant.