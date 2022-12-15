Jeld-Wen appoints new chief executive

Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc. of Charlotte, which has an operational hub in North Wilkesboro, said Thursday it has hired Bill Christensen as chief executive, effective immediately.

Christensen, 49, joined the company in April as president of the Jeld-Wen Europe business unit. Christensen previously served as chief executive of Rehau AG, a Swiss-based global manufacturer.

Christensen succeeds Gary Michel, who resigned as chairman and chief executive in August. David Nord was elected as chairman in August.

Kevin Lilly, who served as interim chief executive, has been named as executive vice president for global transformation, including executive oversight for Jeld-Wen Europe and continues to have responsibility for the global information technology organization.

The company makes high-performance interior and exterior building products. It has a combined 490 employees at the Charlotte headquarters and in North Wilkesboro.

In May 2021, Jeld-Wen said it would create 235 jobs in Statesville as part of a $7.9 million capital investment for its VPI Quality Windows product.