Jeld-Wen plans Statesville manufacturing plant; production expansion in North Wilkesboro

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc. said Tuesday it will create 235 jobs in Statesville as part of a $7.9 million capital investment for its VPI Quality Windows product.

The Statesville facility will be VPI’s second manufacturing plant. VPI’s focus for more than 25 years has been making custom windows for multi-family and commercial applications.

The company makes high-performance interior and exterior building products. It has a combined 490 employees at the Charlotte headquarters and in North Wilkesboro.

Jeld-Wen said it has plans for a production expansion at the North Wilkesboro plant "that will result in additional jobs by summer 2022."

“We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment and our innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” Daniel Castillo, president of Jeld-Wen North America, said in a statement.

The jobs will include management, operations support, and production staff with an average annual wage of $51,648. By comparison, Iredell County’s average annual salary is $51,136.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.21 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.