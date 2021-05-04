 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeld-Wen plans Statesville manufacturing plant
0 comments

Jeld-Wen plans Statesville manufacturing plant

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc. said Tuesday it will create 235 jobs in Statesville as part of a $7.9 million capital investment for its VPI Quality Windows product.

The Statesville facility will be VPI’s second manufacturing plant. VPI’s focus for more than 25 years has been making custom windows for multi-family and commercial applications.

The company makes high-performance interior and exterior building products. It has a combined 490 employees at the Charlotte headquarters and in Wilkes County.

“We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment and our innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” Daniel Castillo, president of Jeld-Wen North America, said in a statement.

The jobs will include management, operations support, and production staff with an average annual wage of $51,648. By comparison, Iredell County’s average annual salary is $51,136.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.21 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News