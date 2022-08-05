 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeld-Wen's top executive resigns from company

Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc. of Charlotte, which has an operational hub in North Wilkesboro, said Friday that Gary Michel has resigned as chairman and chief executive. The company did not provide a reason for Michel’s departure.

David Nord has been elected as chairman. He is the former chairman and chief executive of Hubbell Inc.

Kevin Lilly has been named as interim chief executive. He serves as chief information officer. The manufacturer said it would consider internal and external candidates for its next chief executive.

The company makes high-performance interior and exterior building products. It has a combined 490 employees at the Charlotte headquarters and in North Wilkesboro.

In May 2021, Jeld-Wen said it would create 235 jobs in Statesville as part of a $7.9 million capital investment for its VPI Quality Windows product.

Jeld-Wen said at that time it had plans for a production expansion at the North Wilkesboro plant "that will result in additional jobs by summer 2022."

