Job fairs planned across Triad for former United Furniture employees. Forsyth events set for Dec. 14-15.

Job fairs have been arranged, beginning this week, in several counties for the more than 500 Triad employees of the shuttered United Furniture Industries Inc.

Job fairs are set for Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 in Forsyth County, while a Guilford County event is scheduled for Dec. 13.

All of the events are open to the public, as well the former United employees. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for interviews.

“Partners from across the Triad recognize the need to highlight NCWorks services today,” said Wendy Walker-Fox, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional workforce board.

“Our goals are: first for these events to reach those impacted by the United Furniture closing and those looking for a new career; and to highlight the services that are available throughout the week at local NCWorks centers in the region.”

United’s board of directors shut the manufacturer down abruptly and without warning on Nov. 22. Employees were notified their jobs had been eliminated — effective immediately — in a company email sent at 12:42 a.m.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also sold imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The most recent Triad United workforce count listed 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at the company’s 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

The job fairs are being conducted by the NCWorks affiliates of the N.C. Commerce Department.

NCWorks of Davidson County will hold its event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 220 E. 1st Ave. Extension in Lexington.

The job fair is expected to have between 10 and 12 employers, plus representatives from Davidson-Davie Community College and Vocational Rehabilitation.

NC Works Career Center for Randolph County will conduct its event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus, 110 Park Drive. At least 20 employers are expected to participate.

NC Works from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec.14 at Kaleidium North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road in Winston Salem.

NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County is planning a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2701 University Parkway, inside the Goodwill Industries location in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth NCWorks center also is conducting an informational session from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15. The session will be focused on discussing unemployment insurance, how to search for work in today’s economy, and other services. For more information, call 336-464-0520, ext. 11324.

GuilfordWorks will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at 607 Idol St. in High Point. It also will feature multiple employers and resource providers.

Earlier this year, United filed separate WARN notices for its Winston-Salem and High Point plants.

United general counsel Andrew Payne said in the June 30 WARN notice to N.C. Commerce that both Triad plants had been affected by United business customers that chose not to buy home furnishings they had already ordered and that had already been made. The company cited a similar reason in the Mississippi WARN notice.

The end of manufacturing in United’s 850,000-square-foot plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road, formerly known as Hanesbrands’ Weeks plant, affected 199 of 272 employees at that location. Production was slated to end July 29.

Multiple Mississippi media outlets reported the Winston-Salem facility would be converted into an East Coast distribution center.

Meanwhile, United’s High Point plant at 315 Kettering Road was shut down, affecting 72 employees.

In August, GuilfordWorks held a dislocation and transition event for affected United employees and hosted a separate hiring event with 14 participating employers.

“NCWorks, via both local and state-level rapid response units, steps in within 48 hours of learning of a company layoff or closure, regardless whether a WARN report was filed with us or not,” N.C. Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.

“We do not need any authorization to provide services to the impacted workers.

“In cases where the company has given us notice and access, we may conduct some of our activities onsite at the business locations affected, but whether that happens or not generally doesn’t impact our overall ability to deliver helpful services to the workers impacted.”

Meanwhile, FurniturelandSouth in High Point is holding “open interview days” for affected United employees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

United owner

The collapse of the company has garnered national and international media attention because of the abrupt nature of how United notified most employees of the ending of their jobs as they slept.

Also resonating in the media reports is how the manufacturer said it would not help provide COBRA health insurance coverage.

The tabloid New York Post reported last week that United’s owner David Belford is not responding to legal and employee requests for WARN assistance.

The tabloid also reported Belford would not allow the company to file for federal bankruptcy protection as part of a dispute with the board and the company’s lenders.

Belford is the only person with the authority to make legal decisions, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

The Post also reported Belford was blaming Wells Fargo & Co. and other lenders for the company’s collapse.

“Wells Fargo was saddened to learn of the abrupt shutdown of United Furniture Industries, Inc. and its affiliated companies (“UFI”),” the bank said in a statement to The Post.

“Once notified of the company owner’s decision, we immediately reached out to UFI’s senior leadership to address the consequences of the actions taken by the company’s owner and support its employees.”