Job fairs to held this week for former United Furniture employees. Forsyth job fair set for Dec. 15

Two job fairs have been arranged this week for the more than 500 Triad employees of the shuttered United Furniture Industries Inc.

A third job fair in Forsyth County is set for Dec. 15.

United’s board of directors shut the manufacturer down abruptly and without warning on Nov. 22. Employees were notified their jobs had been eliminated — effective immediately — in a company email sent at 12:42 a.m.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The most recent Triad United workforce count listed 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

Both job fairs are being done by the NCWorks affiliates of the N.C. Commerce Department.

NCWorks of Davidson County will hold its event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 220 E. 1st Ave. Extension in Lexington.

The job fair is expected to have between 10 and 12 employers, plus representatives from Davidson-Davie Community College and Vocational Rehabilitation.

NC Works Career Center for Randolph County will conduct its event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus, 110 Park Drive. At least 20 employers are expected to participate.

NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County is planning a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2701 University Parkway, inside the Goodwill Industries location in Winston-Salem.

All three events are open to the public as well. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for interviews.

The Forsyth NCWorks center also is conducting an informational session from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

The session will be focused on discussing unemployment insurance, how to search for work in today's economy, and other services. For more information, call 336-464-0520, ext. 11324.

"NCWorks, via both local and state-level rapid response units, steps in within 48 hours of learning of a company layoff or closure, regardless whether a WARN report was filed with us or not," N.C. Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.

"We do not need any authorization to provide services to the impacted workers.

"In cases where the company has given us notice and access, we may conduct some of our activities onsite at the business locations affected, but whether that happens or not generally doesn't impact our overall ability to deliver helpful services to the workers impacted."

Meanwhile, FurniturelandSouth in High Point is holding "open interview days" for affected United employees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

United owner

The collapse of the company has garnered national and international media attention because of the brazen nature of how United notified most employees of the ending of their jobs as they slept.

Also resonating in the media reports is how the manufacturer said it would not help provide COBRA health insurance coverage.

The tabloid New York Post reported last week that United's owner David Belford is not responding to legal and employee requests for WARN assistance.

The tabloid also reported Belford would not allow the company to file for federal bankruptcy protection as part of a dispute with the board and the company's lenders.

Belford is the only person with the authority to make legal decisions, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

The Post also reported Belford was blaming Wells Fargo & Co. and other lenders for the company's collapse.

“Wells Fargo was saddened to learn of the abrupt shutdown of United Furniture Industries, Inc. and its affiliated companies (“UFI”),” the bank said in a statement to The Post.

“Once notified of the company owner’s decision, we immediately reached out to UFI’s senior leadership to address the consequences of the actions taken by the company’s owner and support its employees.”