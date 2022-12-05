Job fairs to held this week for former United Furniture employees. Third job fair to held later this month.

Two job fairs have been arranged this week for the more than 400 Triad employees of the shuttered United Furniture Industries Inc.

United’s board of directors shut the manufacturer down abruptly and without warning on Nov. 22. Employees were notified their jobs had been eliminated — effective immediately — in a company email sent at 12:42 a.m.

The most recent Triad United workforce count listed 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

Both job fairs are being done by the NCWorks affiliates of the N.C. Commerce Department.

NCWorks of Davidson County will hold its event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 220 E. 1st Ave. Extension in Lexington.

The job fair is expected to have between 10 and 12 employers, plus representatives from Davidson-Davie Community College and Vocational Rehabilitation.

NC Works Career Center for Randolph County will conduct its event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus, 110 Park Drive. At least 20 employers are expected to participate.

Both events are open to the public as well. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for interviews.

A similar NCWorks event in Forsyth County is being arranged for Dec. 15.

"NCWorks, via both local and state-level rapid response units, steps in within 48 hours of learning of a company layoff or closure, regardless whether a WARN report was filed with us or not," N.C. Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.

"We do not need any authorization to provide services to the impacted workers.

"In cases where the company has given us notice and access, we may conduct some of our activities onsite at the business locations affected, but whether that happens or not generally doesn't impact our overall ability to deliver helpful services to the workers impacted."

Meanwhile, FurniturelandSouth in High Point is holding "open interview days" for affected United employees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

WARN lawsuits

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The manufacturer shut down without filing a WARN Act notice in North Carolina, Mississippi and California.

As of Monday, no notices have been filed in those states.

There has not been a federal bankruptcy protection filing by United as of Monday.

N.C. Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said United is expected to file a notice in each state.

Rhoades said that if United filed a notice in Mississippi — where the bulk of the affected employees are — "such action would not be sufficient" to cover North Carolina employees.

"WARN notices are site-specific and must be issued to the local jurisdictions impacted," Rhoades said.

There have been four WARN employee lawsuits filed against United, the latest on Nov. 28 claiming that most of the manufacturer’s 2,700 workers have not been paid their final paycheck.

The latest complaint was submitted on behalf of Dominick Alcantara and Mario Gonzalez in federal court for the Central District of California. The other three lawsuits were filed in federal court in Mississippi

The latest lawsuit development on Friday has the legal effort beginning to consolidate the four lawsuits into one court.

The California plaintiffs said “most employees were not paid for their final week ... and no employees were paid for their accrued paid time off.”

The request for their final paycheck comes on top of the typical WARN filing in which a company agrees to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits as part of closing their business or a business operation.

The plaintiffs, as have those in two of the previous lawsuits, are requesting class-action status for all employees.

Besides the WARN Act, the California plaintiffs claim United violated the N.C. Wage and Hour Act and two California labor codes.

The N.C. law requires employers to pay final wages to discharged employees through the regular payroll method on or before the normal payday.

The California lawsuit claims that N.C. employees haven’t been paid their final paycheck, accrued vacation pay or company-paid pension and 401(k) contributions.

Under the N.C. law, United can be liable for civil penalties of $250 per day per employee, up to a maximum of $2,000 per violation.

However, the act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights, which has produced occasional success, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

Transportation lawsuit

United faces another federal lawsuit, this one involving a Texas transportation company and a claim that its copper shipment has been held up by the United collapse.

According to the complaint, DFW LinQ Transport Inc., based in Belford, Texas, had contracted with United in 2019 to transport copper from Texas to facilities in Mississippi via United's trucking operations.

A DFW shipment contains 44,059 pounds of copper — with an estimated fair market value of $147,000 — was placed on Nov. 19 in a United tractor-trailer in Denton, Texas, to be transported to Starkville, Miss.

The trailer had arrived in Tupelo, Miss., when United's board ordered on Nov. 22 that all truck drivers were to return all equipment to their respective bases.

DFW said it sent a driver to Tupelo to finish transporting the copper, but was denied access by United because all employees had been let go by United.

DFW said that as of Friday, United has not provided access even though DFW said it would pay United for the full shipment even if its driver finished the route.

DFW expressed concerns that the copper was not in a secure setting, and said it considers "the taking of the copper to be an act of theft and conversion by the defendants."

DFW is requesting compensatory and punitive damages of at least $500,000 each.

United owner

The collapse of the company has garnered national and international media attention because of the brazen nature of how United notified most employees of the ending of their jobs as they slept.

Also resonating in the media reports is how the manufacturer said it would not help provide COBRA health insurance coverage.

The tabloid New York Post reported last week that United's owner David Belford is not responding to legal and employee requests for WARN assistance.

The tabloid also reported Belford would not allow the company to file for federal bankruptcy protection as part of a dispute with the board and the company's lenders.

Belford is the only person with the authority to make legal decisions, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

The Post also reported Belford was blaming Wells Fargo & Co. and other lenders for the company's collapse.

“Wells Fargo was saddened to learn of the abrupt shutdown of United Furniture Industries, Inc. and its affiliated companies (“UFI”),” the bank said in a statement to The Post.

“Once notified of the company owner’s decision, we immediately reached out to UFI’s senior leadership to address the consequences of the actions taken by the company’s owner and support its employees.”