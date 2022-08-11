John Deere group pays $3.8 million for industrial site

An industrial building has been sold for $3.8 million to a John Deere affiliate in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 7.13-acre property at 230 Perry Road contains a 39,514-square-foot building.
The buyer is John Deere Kernersville LLC of Kernersville.
The seller is Syndicate Holdings NC LLC of Washington, Ill.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today