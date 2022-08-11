 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Deere group pays $3.8 million for industrial site

An industrial building has been sold for $3.8 million to a John Deere affiliate in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 7.13-acre property at 230 Perry Road contains a 39,514-square-foot building.

The buyer is John Deere Kernersville LLC of Kernersville.

The seller is Syndicate Holdings NC LLC of Washington, Ill.

