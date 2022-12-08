 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonesville hotel property bought for $8.6 million

The Best Western Plus Yadkin Valley Inn & Suites property in Jonesville has been sold for $8.6 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Yadkin County Register of Deeds filing.

The property is at 1713 N.C. 67.

The buyer is Jonesville Hospitality 1 LLC with an address of 14-A Oak Branch Drive. The seller is MNB Lodging LLC of Harrisburg.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

