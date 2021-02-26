Journal earns 40 awards in 2020 NCPA competition

The Winston-Salem Journal received 40 awards during the annual convention of the N.C. Press Association held virtually Friday.
The number of awards for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, continues a string of strong performances for the newspaper.
For the 2020 News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest, the Journal received 11 first-place awards including public service, 13 second-place awards and 16 third-place awards.
Ten current and five former staff members received awards, and the Journal earned 13 full-staff recognitions.
The Journal competes with the state's major metro newspapers for General Excellence award and individual awards. The Journal received first-place honors in General Excellence in 2016, 2018 and 2019. This year, The Journal won third place in General Excellence and second place in General Excellence for Websites.
Alton Brown, publisher of the Journal, said the total number and variety of awards won by the Journal reflects the newsroom's hard work and commitment to its readers, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm really proud of the staff, but I'm not surprised by the awards they've received. They are well deserved," Brown said.
"It is such a talented group of individuals whose quality of journalism and dedication to producing great local coverage is shown every day."
A total of seven current and former Journal photographers and reporters won individual first-place awards.
Photojournalist Andrew Dye received first-place honors in two categories: photo illustration and spot photography. Dye also was named for the second consecutive year as Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year award, the NCPA’s highest photography honor.
Reporters Fran Daniel and Lisa O'Donnell shared the first-place award for education reporting on local school reopening efforts.
Editorial writer Mick Scott won for a three-piece collection of lighter columns.
Sportswriter John Dell finished first in sports feature writing for a profile on an athlete who excels despite an underdeveloped right hand.
Former staff members with first-place awards were Conor O'Neill (sports enterprise reporting on attendance at Wake Forest basketball games) and Lee Sanderlin (best feature reporting on the change of the name of the Dixie Classis Fair).
Staff first-place awards were in appearance and design, public service award (for coverage of rising violence in Winston-Salem), and special section (honoring veterans).
Second-place awards were received by: Richard Craver (best feature reporting); Dye (sports photography); and Scott (serious columns).
Former staff members with second-place awards were: Lynn Felder (arts and entertainment reporting); Patrick Ferlise (sports enterprise reporting); Allison Lee Isley (sports feature photography); and Sanderlin (profile feature)
Staff second-place awards were in community coverage, general news reporting, sports coverage, use of photography, and video.
Third-place awards were received by: Scott Sexton (best feature reporting, feature writing); Walt Unks (general news photography); Dell (email newsletter); Dye (photo page or essay); and Scott (editorials).
A third-place award was shared by John Hinton, Wesley Young, Sanderlin and Sexton for breaking news coverage. Another third-place was shared by Hinton, Sexton and Young for election/political reporting.
Former staff members with third-place awards were: Cassandra Sherrill (illustration/photo illustration/print or interactive graphics); O'Neill (sports enterprise reporting); and Sanderlin (news enterprise reporting, religion and faith reporting).
Staff third-place awards were in editorial page, headline writing and multimedia project.
“We have a great team of hardworking journalists here,” Managing Editor Jeri Young said. “The past year has been tough, but everyone worked hard to put out a great newspaper every day.
“I’m so proud of everyone here.”
