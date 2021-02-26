Journal earns 40 awards in 2020 NCPA competition

The Winston-Salem Journal received 40 awards during the annual convention of the N.C. Press Association held virtually Friday.

The number of awards for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, continues a string of strong performances for the newspaper.

For the 2020 News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest, the Journal received 11 first-place awards including public service, 13 second-place awards and 16 third-place awards.

Ten current and five former staff members received awards, and the Journal earned 13 full-staff recognitions.

The Journal competes with the state's major metro newspapers for General Excellence award and individual awards. The Journal received first-place honors in General Excellence in 2016, 2018 and 2019. This year, The Journal won third place in General Excellence and second place in General Excellence for Websites.

Alton Brown, publisher of the Journal, said the total number and variety of awards won by the Journal reflects the newsroom's hard work and commitment to its readers, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really proud of the staff, but I'm not surprised by the awards they've received. They are well deserved," Brown said.