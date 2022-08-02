Joyce Farms announces executive management transition

Joyce Farms, a family-owned meat and poultry-processing manufacturer based in Clemmons, announced Tuesday that Ron Joyce is stepping down as president and chief executive after 40 years. Ron Joyce will remain as chairman.

Ryan Joyce is being promoted from vice president of finance to president and chief executive, while Stuart Joyce is being promoted from vice president of operations to executive vice president.

The changes come as part of a succession plan. Ryan and Stuart Joyce will represent the third generation running the business which was founded in 1962 by Alvin Joyce.

Ron Joyce joined the company in 1971. Ryan Joyce initially worked for the company from 2008 to 2010, then returned in 2014. Stuart Joyce has worked for the company since 2010.

“This will allow Joyce Farms to continue to grow as a family owned business long into the future," Ron Joyce said in a statement.