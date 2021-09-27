 Skip to main content
Judge closes K&W Cafeteria bankruptcy case
A federal Bankruptcy Court judge closed Sept. 20 the Chapter 11 filing by K&W Cafeteria Inc.

K&W, a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods for 84 years, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sept. 2, 2020, as a step in corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

K&W submitted its reorganization plan on March 31. Judge Benjamin Kahn for the federal Middle District of N.C. approved the plan on June 22.

The plan called for keeping 14 stores open while paying off largest creditor Truist Financial Corp. by July 1, 2022.

After K&W failed to attract what it considered to be an adequate bid for the company’s assets in December, its owners and management changed course with the approved reorganization plan.

K&W had 18 restaurants open at the time of the bankruptcy filing, including three in Winston-Salem and 14 in North Carolina. It now has 14 locations, including those on Healy Drive and on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

