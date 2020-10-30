Judge denies Juul's attempt to have N.C. attorney general's lawsuit dismissed

Juul said in a statement Friday that "we will respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal channels.”

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, legislators, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes," Juul said.

Attorney General Josh Stein said in October 2018 he was launching an investigation into Juul’s marketing and operational practices. He requested details on Juul’s efforts, in marketing as well as relationships with retailers and re-sellers, to verify age before purchase, and any youth education and awareness programs.

Stein said he has determined that Juul designs, markets and sells its e-cigs and flavorings to attract young people.

Juul entered the mainstream retail marketplace in 2015 and has proven that a startup manufacturer can compete with the Big Three manufacturers: Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC.

The Juul e-cigarette is sold in the form of a pen or a USB flash drive that’s easy to use — and hide — because the vapor typically does not have a smell and quickly dissipates.