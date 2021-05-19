Judge rules that Juul Labs has violated pre-trial court order about preserving documents

In October, Hudson denied Juul's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

Stein wants Juul required to: cease selling e-cigs to N.C. minors; limit the flavors sold in the state; stop advertising and marketing practices that are intended to or likely to appeal to minors; and delete all data for customers whom Juul cannot confirm are at least 18.

Stein has requested details on Juul’s efforts, in marketing as well as relationships with retailers and re-sellers, to verify age before purchase, and any youth education and awareness programs.

The N.C. lawsuit is similar in approach to the avalanche of county- and state-level lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers to thwart product usage.

Juul said in October that "we will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, legislators, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

Juul entered the mainstream retail marketplace in 2015. It has shown that a startup manufacturer can compete with the Big Three manufacturers: Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC.